WoW players call for a longer first phase in Season of Discovery

A considerable part of the World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery experience is the staggered leveling system. As a result, many players are now calling for the first phase to go on for an extended period.

During this first period, players can level up to 25 instead of the usual 60 caps that longtime Classic WoW players are used to. In light of this, new “endgame” experiences exist for this bracket, including the Blackfathom Deeps 10-man raid adaptation and Ashenvale open-world PvP activity.

Article continues after ad

The central thinking behind this is that it allows more people to play together. This allows more casual players to reach the cap and play with friends. This has been well-received by many, though the most hardcore in the community have started to air grievances about not having enough to do now that the game has been out for a while.

Article continues after ad

Now, some have to take to social media to ask Blizzard to extend the first phase for longer.

Article continues after ad

Some players want the first phase of Season of Discovery to “stay a while”

On Reddit, one player shared their desire for the first phase to go on longer. Also, they revealed their dismay at users who are already baying for phase two.

The original post was met with almost universal praise. One said, “Lol the whole point of making phases was to not let the 99% felt left behind the 1%. How can players not understand phase 2 should not begin after a little less than 10 days?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Another added the significant benefits of the system to those who enjoy making alts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I have a 22 shaman, a 15 hunter, and two rogues, levels 12 and 8. Having a blast, and knowing I have a bit of time to fool around is nice,” they wrote. “I feel like I can take my time working on professions, help guildies, farm gear, PvP, etc. I think a month and a half is a really nice time frame for a phase.”

A third suggested it could be a hangover from the mentality of many Retail WoW players.

Article continues after ad

“My mage is starting to reach raid logging phase, after which I want to try a few more classes,” they revealed. “I really HATE this ******* retail mentality of GO GO GO all the time. Can we just enjoy nice things for once?”

Article continues after ad

There is no concrete release date for the second phase of Season of Discovery, but many estimates and murmurings think it could arrive in the middle of January 2024. With the game’s population currently as healthy as ever, many expectant players will likely be ready for its arrival.