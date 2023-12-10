WoW players rage at “stupidly OP” Paladins in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery changed much of what players had come to expect from Classic Azeroth. Chief among these were the classes, which has led some to fear that Paladins have become too powerful.

For those who don’t know, Paladins are exclusively available to Alliance players in Classic WoW. In standard Vanilla/Classic, this hasn’t proved to be too much of an issue, with the Horde equivalent in Shamans arguably being a more potent force.

Not so in Season of Discovery. There, the class has been granted significant boosts to their base power levels via the Rune Engraving system. This includes abilities and passive buffs that Paladins would not usually see for another two or three expansions.

Now, some players feel it has gone too far and have taken to social media to complain about the unfair advantage they feel the class has.

WoW players question if Paladins are working as intended in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one player posted their discontent at the immense power of the Paladin at the Level 25 cap during this first phase.

Much of their concern relates to the wide range of utility powers that the Paladin has in PvP situations. They can bubble resist all incoming damage, employ very effective heals and output significant burst damage thanks to their new Rune-based skillset.

Many were quick to comment with their agreement. One said: “In my full BFD tank gear in defensive stance pallies in s**t greens take me to half health with their opening burst. People telling you they’re not powerful are gaslighting.”

Others were less sympathetic, suggesting that this could be more on the OP than the dev team, saying: “Paladins are pretty solid in world PvP but you are losing as a 3 that includes a hunter. Hunter alone beats Paladin 1v1 so this is just a massive you guys are bad issue.”

Whatever anyone’s feelings on individual match-ups, there is little doubt that some classes have been boosted above others. Hunters have received significant nerfs after they were able to breeze through group content solo, and Paladin could be next on the chopping block.