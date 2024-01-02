WoW players outraged as Hunter loses powerful weapon in Season of Discovery

There is arguably no more significant source of controversy in MMOs than deciding who gets a powerful piece of gear after a group activity. One Hunter has shared their story after an experience in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery left them without the loot they had won.

Historically, there have been a lot of different ways to decide who gets what loot when heading into a raid or dungeon. In Classic WoW, the most common method of deciding is simply to roll a 1-100 on the item, with the highest roll getting to keep it. This was further restricted by only allowing classes who genuinely need the item to participate in the roll.

The retail version of World of Warcraft used personal loot for a time, eliminating much of the drama, but recently switched back to something approaching the old system. This all means that, for many, rolls are seen as sacrosanct and overriding the game’s decision is tantamount to theft.

Now, one player has shared their story of losing out on a potent item in Season of Discovery, and the community is not happy about it.

Guildmates collude to take item off rightful owner in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one player shared a screenshot of their experience rolling on an Epic crossbow known as the Azshari Arbalest, a reward from the Aku’rai boss in Blackfathom Deeps.

The OP rolls a higher score than the other Hunter in the group, and, as they are the only class that can use it, that should have been enough to secure the item. Then, a Paladin also rolls on the item and wins it. The group the player was in was partially made up of Guildmates, and the Paladin rolled in order to win the item and give it to his Hunter friend.

Following this controversial tactic, the OP was removed from the group entirely. This is, of course, deeply against the spirit of the rolling system and arguably the game altogether. In response, many were quick to voice their anger and support for the poorly treated player.

One said: “Yup that’s total bs. If you are both in the same class funneling gear into one person I don’t like that either, but it’s more understandable. But a class that can’t even use the item? Get bent.”

Another shared their own story of how a player was punished on an RPPvP server after ninja looting valuable gear, saying: “My RPPVP server had a public ostracism ceremony for a Ninja. They found them AFK in TB and performed the ceremony of exclusion.”

Outside of the questionable behavior of individual players, Season of Discovery has inarguably been a success for Blizzard. With the second phase set to start at some point between the end of January and March, it won’t be long before players can try to conquer new experiences across Azeroth.

