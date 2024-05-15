GamingWorld of Warcraft

WoW: Cataclysm Classic Archaeology profession guide and how to level

James Lynch
A player digging up a fossil fragment using Archaeology in Cataclysm ClassicBlizzard Entertainment

Among the many professions in World of Warcraft, Archaeology is anomalous. Centered on items like pets, toys and mounts, it offers few tangible benefits, with the emphasis instead placed on using it as a fun additional pursuit.

Despite being a secondary profession, there is a lot to get stuck into for those willing to give it the time and plenty of rewards to accumulate along the way. Leveling Archaeology does require a significant effort and committing to a journey that takes players throughout Azeroth.

In Cataclysm Classic, Archaeology can be leveled from 1 to 525 and requires the player to head to dig sites scattered across the game’s major continents. From there, it’s a case of tracking down Fragments and Artifacts in order to level up the profession.

With that, here’s our full guide on how to level Archaeology efficiently and what’s on offer to dedicated practitioners.

How to learn Archaeology in Cataclysm Classic & profession trainer locations

In the first instance, players will need to speak to one of the many Archaeology profession trainers throughout Azeroth. The full list of trainers for each faction and their locations is as follows:

Alliance

LocationName
Borean TundraFalda Fardelve
DalaranDariness the Learned
DarkshoreStephanie Krutsick
DarnassusHammon the Jaded
Dustwallow MarshFaena Woolybush
The ExodarDiya
Hellfire PeninsulaGerdra Fardelve
Howling FjordHugen Goldwise
IronforgeDoktor Professor Ironpants
Shattrath CityBoduro the Seeker
Stormwind CityHarrison Jones

Horde

LocationName
Borean TundraLindarel
DalaranDariness the Learned
Hellfire PeninsulaSirabel
Howling FjordIan Thomas Wall
OrgrimmarBelloc Brightblade
Shattrath CityBoduro the Seeker
Silvermoon CityElynara
Thunder BluffOtoh Greyhide
UndercityAdam Hossack

Using dig sites and surveying for fossils

Throughout your Archaeology leveling journey, there is a fairly simple rotation to follow when leveling up. This involves heading to dig sites (which can be toggled to appear on the map) and searching for fossils.

To do this, head to the professions tab and click Survey. Once you do, an eyeglass will appear, pointing in a certain direction alongside a light. You will need to head in the direction the eyeglass is pointing, while the distance away is dictated by the light.

If it’s red, there is still a significant distance between you and the fossil, yellow means it is relatively nearby and green is within 35 yards. Once you click Survey again while standing very near the fossil, it will appear on the ground for the player to interact with.

Collect the items from the dirt and check the Archaeology profession tab. Within that, the artifact that you are working towards will be displayed alongside the number of fragments required. Once you have reached the amount needed, simply click the solve button, and you will be granted the reward.

Each race has different artifacts associated with it. The player has no control over which artifact they are working towards, so you may farm the same thing multiple times before you are able to find specific items for each race.

Each dig site can be looted three times before it disappears and reappears somewhere else on the map. There are always four dig sites per continent in total, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reach one.

Dig site races and level requirement

The product of your digging endeavors is dependent on the location. As is to be expected, different continents have different artifacts depending on who has lived there. Additionally, continents from later expansions require a higher base Archaeology skill to pursue. The full breakdown is as follows:

Zone NameArtifact Type/RaceMinimum Skill
Kalimdor & Eastern KingdomsTroll, Fossil, Night Elf & Dwarf1
OutlandOrc & Draenei300
NorthrendNerubian & Vrykul375
UldumTol’vir450

Between Level 1-50, skill points can be gained from surveying sites, but beyond that point, it’s only possible to level up by solving artifacts. Normal solves reward five points while Rare solves reward 15. At certain intervals, it is also important to visit a trainer to upgrade your proficiency. This should be done as follows:

  • Level 50 – Journeyman
  • Level 125 – Expert
  • Level 200 – Artisan
  • Level 275 – Master
  • Level 350 – Grand Master
  • Level 425 – Illustrious Grand Master

Archaeology rewards

Archaeology unlocks access to exclusive rewards from cosmetics to genuinely useful gear. All of the armor and weapons drop at 359 ilvl, making it highly competitive, even during endgame gearing. The full list of rewards available to those pursuing the profession is as follows:

Item NameFragments RequiredSkill Level Required
Ancient Amber100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
Arrival of the Naaru124 Draenei Archaeology Fragment300
Blessing of the Old God140 Nerubian Archaeology Fragment375
Bones of Transformation150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment450
Chalice of the Mountain Kings100 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment150
Clockwork Gnome100 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment225
Crawling Claw150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
Druid and Priest Statue Set100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment150
Extinct Turtle Shell150 Fossil Archaeology Fragment450
Fossilized Hatchling100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment75
Fossilized Raptor100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment150
Haunted War Drum100 Troll Archaeology Fragment
Headdress of the First Shaman130 Orc Archaeology Fragment300
Highborne Soul Mirror100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment150
The Innkeeper’s Daughter150 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment150
Kaldorei Wind Chimes100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment225
The Last Relic of Argus130 Draenei Archaeology Fragment300
Nifflevar Bearded Axe130 Vrykul Archaeology Fragment375
Pendant of the Scarab Storm150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment450
Pterrordax Hatchling120 Fossil Archaeology Fragment525
Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron140 Nerubian Archaeology Fragment375
Queen Azshara’s Dressing Gown100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment225
Ring of the Boy Emperor150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment450
Scepter of Azj’Aqir150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment450
Scimitar of the Sirocco150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment450
Staff of Ammunae150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment450
Staff of Sorcerer-Thane Thaurissan150 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment450
Tyrande’s Favorite Doll150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment450
Voodoo Figurine100 Troll Archaeology Fragment
Vrykul Drinking Horn100 Vrykul Archaeology Fragment
Wisp Amulet150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment450
Zin’rokh, Destroyer of Worlds150 Troll Archaeology Fragment450

