WoW: Cataclysm Classic Archaeology profession guide and how to level
Among the many professions in World of Warcraft, Archaeology is anomalous. Centered on items like pets, toys and mounts, it offers few tangible benefits, with the emphasis instead placed on using it as a fun additional pursuit.
Despite being a secondary profession, there is a lot to get stuck into for those willing to give it the time and plenty of rewards to accumulate along the way. Leveling Archaeology does require a significant effort and committing to a journey that takes players throughout Azeroth.
In Cataclysm Classic, Archaeology can be leveled from 1 to 525 and requires the player to head to dig sites scattered across the game’s major continents. From there, it’s a case of tracking down Fragments and Artifacts in order to level up the profession.
With that, here’s our full guide on how to level Archaeology efficiently and what’s on offer to dedicated practitioners.
How to learn Archaeology in Cataclysm Classic & profession trainer locations
In the first instance, players will need to speak to one of the many Archaeology profession trainers throughout Azeroth. The full list of trainers for each faction and their locations is as follows:
Alliance
|Location
|Name
|Borean Tundra
|Falda Fardelve
|Dalaran
|Dariness the Learned
|Darkshore
|Stephanie Krutsick
|Darnassus
|Hammon the Jaded
|Dustwallow Marsh
|Faena Woolybush
|The Exodar
|Diya
|Hellfire Peninsula
|Gerdra Fardelve
|Howling Fjord
|Hugen Goldwise
|Ironforge
|Doktor Professor Ironpants
|Shattrath City
|Boduro the Seeker
|Stormwind City
|Harrison Jones
Horde
|Location
|Name
|Borean Tundra
|Lindarel
|Dalaran
|Dariness the Learned
|Hellfire Peninsula
|Sirabel
|Howling Fjord
|Ian Thomas Wall
|Orgrimmar
|Belloc Brightblade
|Shattrath City
|Boduro the Seeker
|Silvermoon City
|Elynara
|Thunder Bluff
|Otoh Greyhide
|Undercity
|Adam Hossack
Using dig sites and surveying for fossils
Throughout your Archaeology leveling journey, there is a fairly simple rotation to follow when leveling up. This involves heading to dig sites (which can be toggled to appear on the map) and searching for fossils.
To do this, head to the professions tab and click Survey. Once you do, an eyeglass will appear, pointing in a certain direction alongside a light. You will need to head in the direction the eyeglass is pointing, while the distance away is dictated by the light.
If it’s red, there is still a significant distance between you and the fossil, yellow means it is relatively nearby and green is within 35 yards. Once you click Survey again while standing very near the fossil, it will appear on the ground for the player to interact with.
Collect the items from the dirt and check the Archaeology profession tab. Within that, the artifact that you are working towards will be displayed alongside the number of fragments required. Once you have reached the amount needed, simply click the solve button, and you will be granted the reward.
Each race has different artifacts associated with it. The player has no control over which artifact they are working towards, so you may farm the same thing multiple times before you are able to find specific items for each race.
Each dig site can be looted three times before it disappears and reappears somewhere else on the map. There are always four dig sites per continent in total, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reach one.
Dig site races and level requirement
The product of your digging endeavors is dependent on the location. As is to be expected, different continents have different artifacts depending on who has lived there. Additionally, continents from later expansions require a higher base Archaeology skill to pursue. The full breakdown is as follows:
|Zone Name
|Artifact Type/Race
|Minimum Skill
|Kalimdor & Eastern Kingdoms
|Troll, Fossil, Night Elf & Dwarf
|1
|Outland
|Orc & Draenei
|300
|Northrend
|Nerubian & Vrykul
|375
|Uldum
|Tol’vir
|450
Between Level 1-50, skill points can be gained from surveying sites, but beyond that point, it’s only possible to level up by solving artifacts. Normal solves reward five points while Rare solves reward 15. At certain intervals, it is also important to visit a trainer to upgrade your proficiency. This should be done as follows:
- Level 50 – Journeyman
- Level 125 – Expert
- Level 200 – Artisan
- Level 275 – Master
- Level 350 – Grand Master
- Level 425 – Illustrious Grand Master
Archaeology rewards
Archaeology unlocks access to exclusive rewards from cosmetics to genuinely useful gear. All of the armor and weapons drop at 359 ilvl, making it highly competitive, even during endgame gearing. The full list of rewards available to those pursuing the profession is as follows:
|Item Name
|Fragments Required
|Skill Level Required
|Ancient Amber
|100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
|–
|Arrival of the Naaru
|124 Draenei Archaeology Fragment
|300
|Blessing of the Old God
|140 Nerubian Archaeology Fragment
|375
|Bones of Transformation
|150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Chalice of the Mountain Kings
|100 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment
|150
|Clockwork Gnome
|100 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment
|225
|Crawling Claw
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|–
|Druid and Priest Statue Set
|100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|150
|Extinct Turtle Shell
|150 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Fossilized Hatchling
|100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
|75
|Fossilized Raptor
|100 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
|150
|Haunted War Drum
|100 Troll Archaeology Fragment
|–
|Headdress of the First Shaman
|130 Orc Archaeology Fragment
|300
|Highborne Soul Mirror
|100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|150
|The Innkeeper’s Daughter
|150 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment
|150
|Kaldorei Wind Chimes
|100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|225
|The Last Relic of Argus
|130 Draenei Archaeology Fragment
|300
|Nifflevar Bearded Axe
|130 Vrykul Archaeology Fragment
|375
|Pendant of the Scarab Storm
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Pterrordax Hatchling
|120 Fossil Archaeology Fragment
|525
|Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron
|140 Nerubian Archaeology Fragment
|375
|Queen Azshara’s Dressing Gown
|100 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|225
|Ring of the Boy Emperor
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Scepter of Azj’Aqir
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Scimitar of the Sirocco
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Staff of Ammunae
|150 Tol’vir Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Staff of Sorcerer-Thane Thaurissan
|150 Dwarf Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Tyrande’s Favorite Doll
|150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Voodoo Figurine
|100 Troll Archaeology Fragment
|–
|Vrykul Drinking Horn
|100 Vrykul Archaeology Fragment
|–
|Wisp Amulet
|150 Night Elf Archaeology Fragment
|450
|Zin’rokh, Destroyer of Worlds
|150 Troll Archaeology Fragment
|450