WoW: Cataclysm Classic Archaeology profession guide and how to level

Among the many professions in World of Warcraft, Archaeology is anomalous. Centered on items like pets, toys and mounts, it offers few tangible benefits, with the emphasis instead placed on using it as a fun additional pursuit.

Despite being a secondary profession, there is a lot to get stuck into for those willing to give it the time and plenty of rewards to accumulate along the way. Leveling Archaeology does require a significant effort and committing to a journey that takes players throughout Azeroth.

In Cataclysm Classic, Archaeology can be leveled from 1 to 525 and requires the player to head to dig sites scattered across the game’s major continents. From there, it’s a case of tracking down Fragments and Artifacts in order to level up the profession.

With that, here’s our full guide on how to level Archaeology efficiently and what’s on offer to dedicated practitioners.

How to learn Archaeology in Cataclysm Classic & profession trainer locations

In the first instance, players will need to speak to one of the many Archaeology profession trainers throughout Azeroth. The full list of trainers for each faction and their locations is as follows:

Alliance

Location Name Borean Tundra Falda Fardelve Dalaran Dariness the Learned Darkshore Stephanie Krutsick Darnassus Hammon the Jaded Dustwallow Marsh Faena Woolybush The Exodar Diya Hellfire Peninsula Gerdra Fardelve Howling Fjord Hugen Goldwise Ironforge Doktor Professor Ironpants Shattrath City Boduro the Seeker Stormwind City Harrison Jones

Horde

Location Name Borean Tundra Lindarel Dalaran Dariness the Learned Hellfire Peninsula Sirabel Howling Fjord Ian Thomas Wall Orgrimmar Belloc Brightblade Shattrath City Boduro the Seeker Silvermoon City Elynara Thunder Bluff Otoh Greyhide Undercity Adam Hossack

Using dig sites and surveying for fossils

Throughout your Archaeology leveling journey, there is a fairly simple rotation to follow when leveling up. This involves heading to dig sites (which can be toggled to appear on the map) and searching for fossils.

To do this, head to the professions tab and click Survey. Once you do, an eyeglass will appear, pointing in a certain direction alongside a light. You will need to head in the direction the eyeglass is pointing, while the distance away is dictated by the light.

If it’s red, there is still a significant distance between you and the fossil, yellow means it is relatively nearby and green is within 35 yards. Once you click Survey again while standing very near the fossil, it will appear on the ground for the player to interact with.

Collect the items from the dirt and check the Archaeology profession tab. Within that, the artifact that you are working towards will be displayed alongside the number of fragments required. Once you have reached the amount needed, simply click the solve button, and you will be granted the reward.

Each race has different artifacts associated with it. The player has no control over which artifact they are working towards, so you may farm the same thing multiple times before you are able to find specific items for each race.

Each dig site can be looted three times before it disappears and reappears somewhere else on the map. There are always four dig sites per continent in total, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reach one.

Dig site races and level requirement

The product of your digging endeavors is dependent on the location. As is to be expected, different continents have different artifacts depending on who has lived there. Additionally, continents from later expansions require a higher base Archaeology skill to pursue. The full breakdown is as follows:

Zone Name Artifact Type/Race Minimum Skill Kalimdor & Eastern Kingdoms Troll, Fossil, Night Elf & Dwarf 1 Outland Orc & Draenei 300 Northrend Nerubian & Vrykul 375 Uldum Tol’vir 450

Between Level 1-50, skill points can be gained from surveying sites, but beyond that point, it’s only possible to level up by solving artifacts. Normal solves reward five points while Rare solves reward 15. At certain intervals, it is also important to visit a trainer to upgrade your proficiency. This should be done as follows:

Level 50 – Journeyman

Level 125 – Expert

Level 200 – Artisan

Level 275 – Master

Level 350 – Grand Master

Level 425 – Illustrious Grand Master

Archaeology rewards

Archaeology unlocks access to exclusive rewards from cosmetics to genuinely useful gear. All of the armor and weapons drop at 359 ilvl, making it highly competitive, even during endgame gearing. The full list of rewards available to those pursuing the profession is as follows: