WoW players convinced one race will dominate Season of Discovery Phase Two

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is set to enter a new phase, and despite many details being unconfirmed, the game’s community believes that one specific race/profession combo is set to dominate.

Blizzard recently confirmed that Phase Two of Season of Discovery is set to launch on February 8. Though relatively expected news, the date is later than some predicted, and it should provide ample time for players to level alts, professions and gear up for new adventures.

One of the more interesting side effects of the staggered leveling system in Season of Discovery is how it affects the meta. The winners and losers across race, class and professions will drastically alter within each phase.

Now, one post has many players convinced that a specific race/profession combo is set to rise above all others in Phase Two.

Gnome Engineers could be spectacular in Season of Discovery Phase Two

In a post on Reddit, one user detailed why they believe Gnome Engineers will have significant advantages when compared to other race/profession combinations.

The theory relies on Blizzard continuing to use the profession skill cap they implemented in the first phase of Season of Discovery. Working under the assumption that they increase this cap by 75, most players would be stuck at 225. Gnomes, however, benefit from a racial bonus allowing them to level up to 240.

This unlocks access to some hugely powerful items that nobody else will be able to have, including the Gnomish Battle Chicken, Gnomish Death Ray and the Goblin Rocket Helm. Additionally, Gnomes are the only race with access to the Mind Control Cap, despite its 215 skill requirement.

All of this amounts to enormous damage and utility buffs for Gnome Engineers specifically, and it’s difficult to see how they would not be vastly better than most if left unchecked.

The abilities detailed in the post are undeniably powerful, and many feel Blizzard would be remiss not to address them before the beginning of Phase Two. One said: “Already a precedent for chicken removal in logs. No shot it persists in SoD. They will call vote for it, and it will be pushed out quickly.”

Another added: “They also put some things just one level higher to keep balance, so it’s also likely that at least half of those gadgets will now require level 41 or some s**t like that.”

With around a month to go before players can get leveling again, speculation is likely to be rife in the lead-up to Phase Two of Season of Discovery. Whether Gnome Engineers will be at the top of the tree when it does arrive remains to be seen.