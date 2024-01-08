World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery Phase Two release date confirmed

The topic of when the second phase of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery should be released has been fiercely debated by the game’s community. Now, further details have emerged, confirming a release date and additional information about what this new era will look like.

For those who haven’t yet ventured into Classic WoW’s latest seasonal offering, the leveling has been changed to offer players a staggered experience. In the first phase, the level was capped at 25, before late phases will advance that to 40, 50, and finally 60.

Article continues after ad

This is all part of a broader move to freshen the overall experience of Classic WoW and provide longtime players with new activities and powers to master.

Article continues after ad

Now, Blizzard has confirmed the release date for the game’s second phase, and players won’t have long to wait.

Season of Discovery Phase Two is set to arrive in February

In a blog post on the official World of Warcraft site and accompanying tweet, Blizzard confirmed that Phase Two is set to start on February 8.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Further details on what the second phase will look like are few and far between, but there was the exciting confirmation of the Gnomeregan raid adaptation (which Blizzard had previously mentioned was their intention.)

Article continues after ad

As expected, players will be able to advance their characters all the way to level 40, taking advantage of the additional 31 talent points provided to them along the way. Additionally, players will have new Runes and abilities to add further power to their arsenal.

Article continues after ad

With the end of the first phase of Season of Discovery now in sight, players can adequately plan their approach to these final few weeks. Whether it be leveling alts to take advantage of expected power spikes or simply running BFD for those last elusive pieces of gear, there is still plenty to accomplish.