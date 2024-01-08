WoW Season of Discovery gearing has been “a bit of a miss” for one class/spec

The new experiences available in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery have brought suitably exciting rewards along the way. That said, one of the game’s most senior developers has admitted that one class/spec combo has been left without much to strive for.

The major new content for Classic WoW players to sink their teeth into came in the form of the 10-man raid adaptation of the beloved Blackfathom Deeps dungeon. BFD was designed to be the capstone activity for the first phase of the game and it brought some suitably epic gear rewards to the table.

From an unbelievable staff drop at the second to last boss to a particularly exciting ranged option for Hunters, it seemed like there was something there for everyone. Though, as with any raid tier, some classes stand to benefit more than others.

Now, one of the developers behind the game has confirmed that one class/spec combo has unintentionally been left behind.

Holy Paladin is lacking in new loot to hunt for Season of Discovery

In response to a tweet from a hopeful Holy Paladin player, Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield confirmed that gearing for the spec had been “a bit of a miss” on the development team’s part.

As Greenfield observes in his tweet, gearing Holy Paladins in an appropriate way for the level 25 cap of the first phase is a difficult prospect. Few class/spec combos have the same stat priority as Holy Paladin and so it can be difficult to cater to those players without going overboard.

Unfortunately, it appears as though the development team went too far in the other direction, leaving the poor crusader of the light without many options.

With the second phase of the game set to start at some point before the end of February, players should not have too long to wait before new lgear is on the table. Whether Holy Paladins get the attention they need remains to be seen.