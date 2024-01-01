WoW players fear “under the radar” class in Season of Discovery PvP

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery turned many elements of the original Classic game on its head, but perhaps none more so than PvP. Now, one class is starting to garner some attention for its prowess against other players.

For those yet to play, Season of Discovery has widely been seen as Blizzard testing the waters for the highly requested Classic+ version of the game. The significant new addition is extra abilities and power spikes granted by the Rune Engraving system.

Article continues after ad

This allows classes to operate in new roles and scales their power up to entirely new levels. As a result, the meta from regular Classic-era WoW is wholly changed. Hunters were the breakout DPS stars, though a series of nerfs has leveled the playing field somewhat.

Article continues after ad

Now, players have identified another class that is threatening to become one of the most effective PvP operators in the game.

Warlocks have started to blow other classes away in PvP

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their belief that Warlocks are close to being on par with Hunters in PvP.

Article continues after ad

A lot of this is due to their near-unique class setup that allows significant damage output and healing. The Master Channeler Rune enables them to cast Drain Life instantly while moving, with the effect lasting 15 seconds. Both the incoming healing and mana costs are significantly raised as well.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Though Warlocks are traditionally recognized as one of the better PvP classes in Vanilla WoW, the additional utility provided in Season of Discovery has done little to change that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many were quick to agree, with some even claiming they could and should beat the lauded Hunter with regularity. One said: “A good Warlock does not lose to a Hunter most of the time. If they get a fear off on the pet it’s going to be a win 9/10. I have won occasionally with Flanking Strike, but that’s only if they aren’t meta locks as well.”

Another added: “Most ranged classes feel extremely good in PvP right now. If Ele Shaman had like one other spell to cast besides lava burst this game would be fun AF for them. But a 3 second-cast LB with the amount of hunter pushback you can get is stupid. Vs any other character, Shaman is fun.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The meta will likely change once again, with phase two set to release sometime between the end of January and March. Whether Warlocks will still be at the top of the tree when it does remains to be seen.