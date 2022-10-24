WoW job listings suggest “canceled” mobile MMO is still in development

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

World of Warcraft players have uncovered job listings on Blizzard’s website suggesting that a mobile WoW game believed to be canceled is still in development.

WoW fans could be getting a mobile spinoff after all despite reports claiming it had been canceled after a disagreement with Chinese company NetEase.

Earlier this year, a report from Bloomberg claimed that a mobile WoW MMORPG had been scrapped despite being in development for over three years with NetEase disbanding a team of over 100 developers.

Now, newly-surfaced job listings for an “Unannounced Warcraft Mobile Project” has brought new life to fans hoping for a new version of Warcraft.

Warcraft mobile game job listings surface

In total, four job listings on Blizzard’s site indicate that the mobile project is still being worked on with most of the jobs focusing on the game’s characters.

Listings for a ‘Senior Character Concept Artist’, ‘Mid-Senior Environment Concept Artist’, ‘Senior Principal 3D Character Artist,’ and ‘Senior Pipeline Technical Artist’ are available.

Of note, the original listing states, “Blizzard is looking for a highly motivated and talented Character Concept Artist to join a new Warcraft mobile project. In this role, you will bring all forms of characters and creatures to life and push our project’s visual fidelity.

Importantly, this will include giving direction on art assets produced by external partners, thus previous experience working with external artists is highly desired.”

Blizzard Could a WoW Mobile game be coming soon?

The external partners portion could imply that the NetEase assets are still getting used, meaning the project’s three years of development time aren’t being completely scrapped.

Originally code-named ‘Neptune,’ the mobile MMORPG was reportedly planned to take place in the same universe as WoW, but during a different time period.

Blizzard has yet to comment on this game yet, but considering it’s not yet announced, hopefully, they’ll have something share sooner as opposed to later.