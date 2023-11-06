WoW community furious as Blizzard reveals The War Within early access price tag

The World of Warcraft community has been left furious after learning The War Within will come with a 3-day early access period, though only for a price.

BlizzCon 2023 has been absolutely massive for gaming monolith Blizzard. Not only were there huge announcements for games like Overwatch 2, but their beloved MMO World of Warcraft received several new reveals, including those for new expansions. The next three, in fact.

Kicking things off, World of Warcraft: The War Within was announced to its incredibly excited player base, introducing new zones, dungeons, races, and more. The War Within is also the start of the new Worldsoul Saga, which will branch across the two expansions after it.

Whilst the news of new expansions is always welcomed by the WoW community, the player base was less than happy to see Blizzard introducing a paid early access period.

WoW players outraged after Blizzard reveals paid early access period

Players were outraged to discover that the developers were offering a 3-day early access period. This period is available to anyone who purchases the Epic edition of the expansion which costs around $90 USD.

Players who want to partake in the 3-day early access need to pay a bonus $20 USD over the Heroic edition. Many were outraged over this change, as WoW already requires a subscription to continue playing.

“I can’t believe it. They did it, to a game with a subscription,” one user stated in disbelief.

Others were ticked off that players who didn’t fork over the money would be left behind, calling it delayed access for everyone else.

“F**k that sucks. Played every single game on release night but this is honestly a disappointment. The best thing about WoW is that new expansion hype in the first week who the f**k wants to start later?” another pointed out.

With pre-purchases available for the expansion, it’s likely too late for any changes to come through, souring the otherwise fantastic news for WoW players.