WoW Cataclysm Classic: Druid class changes guide

Druids are arguably the most varied class in World of Warcraft. With three different specs to choose from and all three roles available, there’s a little something for everyone, particularly considering the state the class is in for Cataclysm.

Though Druids don’t get their fourth dedicated specialization until Mists of Pandaria, Cataclysm paves the way for that by adding utility to all three of the existing specs. Balance and Restoration Druids will also likely continue to perform well in the opening weeks of the expansion.

Feral Druids, regardless of whether they are serving as Tank or DPS, should also be competitive, though players looking to fill roles will find better options in the other Druid specs, or even alternate classes.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what to know about the Druid changes in Cataclysm Classic.

New Druid spells and abilities

Blizzard Entertainment

Level 81: Thrash

Bears rejoice as another button is introduced to make the Druid Tanking rotation a little more interesting to play. Thrash adds a bleed to proceedings and has the potential to make Swipe more potent if used with talents that buff its damage on bleeding targets. It will be essential for Druids throughout the expansion.

Article continues after ad

Level 83: Stampeding Roar

Though it’s probably the least exciting of the new Druid abilities in Cataclysm Classic, Stampeding Roar is still a nice utility to have. It buffs movement speed by 60% when toggled, for both the caster and any friendlies standing within 10 yards. Usable in both Bear and Cat form, there should be plenty of applications for it, particularly in PvP.

Article continues after ad

Level 85: Wild Mushroom

Of the three abilities being added to the Druid’s arsenal in Cataclysm, Wild Mushroom is the coolest. Essentially, it allows players to place down dormant mushrooms near enemies. After four seconds, these turn invisible and detonate when stepped on. Alternatively, they can be detonated manually early.

This is primarily an AoE ability, but it also deals impressive damage to single-targets. It is also a solid option in PvP, allowing Druids to lock off choke points to remove enemy invisibility. It slots in best as part of a Balance Druid build, thanks to complementary talents available in that tree.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Talents, Masteries & Spec changes

Blizzard Entertainment

All three Druid specs are getting quality-of-life changes, with Feral, in particular, being a lot easier to play in Cataclysm. To date, Feral DPS Druids have a notoriously unforgiving rotation that punishes players who miss abilities. This is less pronounced in the latest expansion, making the class more friendly for newer players.

Balance Druids get a new ability called Nature’s Torrent and a new talent known as Solar Beam. The former strikes for Nature or Arcane damage, depending on which hits for more, while Solar Beam silences a target and forces them to move, which is particularly useful against casters in PvP.

Article continues after ad

Restoration Druids can now take advantage of the Efflorescence talent, which spawns a healing garden when Regrowth hits for a critical on a friendly target. This is a game-changer for Druid healing in raids and dungeons and should make the spec one of the best in the role.

Article continues after ad

Feral Druids are also finally getting an interrupt. The benefits for a Tanking Druid are clear here, but it should also help DPS players to make a case for inclusion in difficult group content.

Mastery benefits are all fairly self-explanatory, with Feral getting Melee Critical Damage and Vengeance for Cat and Bear form, respectively. For Restoration, Meditation increases Mana regeneration in combat, while Balance gets Spell Haste and the Eclipse mechanic to encourage swapping between Nature and Arcane abilities.