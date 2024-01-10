WoW Battle for Ashenvale gets major reputation buff in Season of Discovery

In news that will delight those grinding to Exalted reputation for Warsong Gulch in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery, Battle for Ashenvale is now rewarding significantly more reputation after the latest weekly reset.

The Battle for Ashenvale is one of the significant new content features included as part of the first phase of Season of Discovery. This open-world PvP activity is triggered by players engaging in combat with the other faction in the Ashenvale zone.

Article continues after ad

Once the event starts, the zone will change and feature camps and landmarks, with a Commander for each faction. The aim is to complete the objectives along the way before killing the enemy faction leader at the end.

Article continues after ad

Now, Blizzard has confirmed a significant change to how reputation will be rewarded to those who participate in the activity.

Weekly Battle for Ashenvale quest now rewards 1000 reputation

In a Blue Post on the official WoW forums, the developer confirmed that the reputation reward for turning in Marks and Charms has been increased from 200 to 1000.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Since its inception, The Battle for Ashenvale has awarded reputation with the associated Warsong Gulch faction for both Alliance and Horde. Though those rewards are capped at Revered for participating in and emerging victorious from the battle, there are ways to earn further reputation in Ashenvale.

Players from both factions can turn in Warsong Outrider Marks or Silverwing Sentinel Charms for a weekly quest. It is here that the reputation increase applies, with players now earning 1000 reputation for completing the quest successfully.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though this increase would take 21 weeks to get players to Exalted from Revered, it is a nice bonus to gain alongside Warsong Gulch grinding. This will also be a particularly welcome change for solo players, who have lamented the difficulties associated with earning reputation against premade groups.

With Phase Two of Season of Discovery set to arrive on February 8, players won’t have long to wait before they can jump into new activities. In PvP terms, the developer has confirmed that the major new activity will occur in Stranglethorn Vale. Don’t expect more of the same, though, as those working on the game claim it will offer something entirely different from its predecessor.

Article continues after ad