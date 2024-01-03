WoW’s Battle for Ashenvale gets major Spirit Healer update in Season of Discovery

The Battle for Ashenvale is one of the major new content additions in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery, and it’s about to get a significant change that should address some fans’ concerns.

The Battle for Ashenvale was an exciting new direction for the traditional PvP format of Classic WoW. Eschewing the usual practice of instanced battlegrounds, the Battle for Ashenvale is instead triggered by world PvP and combat in the famous zone.

When it does, the two factions engage in large-scale, open-world PvP with the aim of killing an NPC commander at the end, in much the same way as Alterac Valley. Though the mode has gone down well overall, there has been plenty of fan feedback for Blizzard to listen to and potentially implement.

Now, a significant update has been confirmed, and it will be pleasing news to hardcore PvP players in Season of Discovery.

Two new Spirit Healer NPCs in the Battle for Ashenvale

In a blue post on the official WoW forums, the developer confirmed two new Spirit Healer NPCs would be present in the Northwest of the zone during battles.

No further changes were confirmed in the post, but complaints regarding Spirit Healer locations and the time required to walk back to the fray have been significant.

Though the change is welcome, many feel other concerns are being ignored. Much of the unhappiness relates to the empirical advantage given to Horde players thanks to their flight paths and closest entrance to the zone.

Other players suggested they would like the reputation cap to be increased early so they can continue to grind. One said: “It was talked about in a blue post in the past any plans to allow us to go revered to exalted in Battle for Ashenvale?”

Blizzard is updating Season of Discovery regularly, and it’s likely the Battle for Ashenvale will see further changes before the release of the game’s second phase.