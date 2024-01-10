WoW developer hints at “slaughterhouse” zone in Season of Discovery

The transformative nature of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has created exciting and terrifying new experiences in Azeroth’s zones. With Phase Two on the horizon, one WoW developer has seemingly confirmed that one of those zones is all set to become a slaughterhouse.

One of the most significant new features in Season of Discovery is The Battle for Ashenvale, an open-world PvP experience that players can trigger by attacking the opposite faction in the zone. This move added a fresh take on the World PvP that Classic WoW is so famous for.

Other zones were changed somewhat, but the first phase of Season of Discovery clarified that Blizzard had further plans to change Azeroth as we know it. Though a lot of those alterations will be relatively minor, it would not be unreasonable to expect that some formerly familiar zones will be entirely transformed.

Now, one developer has confirmed that one zone is primed to become a “slaughterhouse” when Phase Two is released on February 8.

Stranglethorn Vale will play a huge role in Season of Discovery Phase Two

In response to a tweet from a player, Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield offered a cryptic window into the developer’s plans for STV in Phase Two.

This response might lead many to believe that STV will be a direct follow-up to The Battle for Ashenvale in Season of Discovery. Quashing those rumors in a further tweeted response, Greenfield confirmed that the experience will be “completely different” from what players have seen so far.

The phased leveling experience and emphasis on discovering the secrets the developer included have led to significant excitement among the community. There has been a specific move among those covering the game to maintain as much of the mystery as possible, and it looks like Phase Two will be no different.

With the second phase set to release on February 8, players do not have too long to wait to see what the situation in STV is. With the level cap rising to 40, there will be some grinding to do before everyone can jump in.