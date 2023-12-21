World of Warcraft fans debate which trinket/spec combo is the best of all time

World of Warcraft players on Reddit took a trip down memory lane recently, debating the game’s best trinket/spec combos over its multiple expansions.

With nine expansions to choose from, there is probably a favorite trinket/spec combo for every player of WoW.

But a group of fans on the WoW subreddit recently sparked a discussion about which trinket/spec combo was actually the best.

As expected, the replies included powerful Vanilla combos and short-lived broken builds that quickly saw nerfs from the game’s dev team over the years.

The Draught of Souls trinket in Legion certainly looks different to the game’s current iteration of the item

One user reminisced about a “short-lived time in Vanilla WoW” before trinkets had a shared cool down when a Mage player had the ability to use the Talisman of Ephemeral Power and the Zandalari Hero Charm at the same time. Declaring “That is, by far, the best trinket/spec combo ever to exist.”

While another user chimed in with “as soon as I saw your post Fury War and Draught of Souls came to mind.” Referring to the Warrior’s Fury specialization and Draught of Souls trinket combo popular around Patch 7.1.0

Of course, someone brought up the “3-minute mage” Vanilla build: “Arcane Power, Presence of Mind, and two on-use +spellpower trinkets to one-shot people with Pyroblast.”

Before trinkets shared cooldowns, mage and shaman players had a wealth of ways to one hit in PVP.

They then went on to point out it was this build that led Blizzard to give trinkets shared cooldowns in the first place.

Another user suggested the combination of mage and the Belor’relos, the Suncaller trinket, bringing the conversation back to WoW’s current expansion: “It’s incredibly satisfying to blink into melee, drop a tactical nuke, then blink back out to range.”

Gorshalach’s Legacy, Unerring Vision of Lei Shen, and Convergence of Fates also earned mentions in the comments.