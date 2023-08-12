World of Warcraft Classic players beg for Chess in Karazhan to be skippable

Over the span of almost 20 years, players and guild masters alike have begged for the World of Warcraft Karazhan Chess event to be skippable to no avail.

Kara is one of those World of Warcraft raids that players seemed to thoroughly enjoy during its initial release. With its introduction to some of the most intense boss battles the game had seen at that point, players and guilds enjoyed the ripe new challenge; at first.

One of the encounters simply did not age well, and that would be the Chess event.

Karazhan Chess Event pacifies players

The chess event was not always “all bad”, as at first it seemed quirky and fun for some. After years and years of replaying this Raid, it isn’t just the bugs and the RNG factor that upsets the masses.

In a recent Reddit post, the original poster mentions “The fight it self is so long and stupid. Bugs out half the time. Your own bishops refuse to heal you and heal a pawn instead.” Anyone who has taken on Medivh in this battle on non-epic proportions knows that the encounter does feel a little drawn out.

One of the largest complaints seems to be the fact that the chess pieces do not scale to the player’s level and feel rather squishy. One commenter states, “Just let the pieces damage scale with your ilvl like an Ulduar vehicle.”

The original poster even mentions this, as they say, “If you can’t make the doors open can you at least not make us pacified so we can use our own abilities? or make the chess pieces scale to our level so we can just go one hit dead to the other king with the chess pieces instead?”

Every time a piece dies or the players simply leave the chess piece, there is also a 10-second timer that must run out prior to them entering a new piece. This causes the encounter to last even longer than usual if you are attempting to solo the fight.

Hopefully, someday, Blizzard will add a skip to this encounter so fans can enjoy all that Kara has to offer without being stuck playing chess for 4-6 minutes with a massive amount of RNG and bugs standing in the way of the rest of the raid.