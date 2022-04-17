Nivera: “Liquid Need BETTER IDEAS!” | VCT Masters Interview

After Team Liquid stormed through the Group Stage of VCT: Masters Reykjavik, fans were shocked to see them fall to the hands of Zeta Division in the playoffs.

As the Team Liquid roster continues its attempt to make their mark in the world of Valorant, fans didn’t expect to see the European organization fall to Japan’s Zeta Division in a convincing fashion.

Following the disappointing 1-2 result, Team Liquid’s Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom headed to the press room where he revealed to Dexerto that the team needs more time to practice and prepare to come up with better ideas.

Advertisement

Discover more: Yay: “The Guard PUSHED OpTic to Our Limit!”