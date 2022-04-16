Yay: “The Guard PUSHED OpTic to Our Limit!” | VCT Masters Interview

OpTic Gaming is shaping up to be one of the favorites to take the VCT: Masters Reykjavik trophy. However, according to Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, their North American rivals The Guard pushed them to their limits.

After a disappointing start at Masters: Reykjavik by losing to XERXIA Esports in 2-0 fashion, the North American squad bounced back and made it to the Playoff Stage.

Now, they could be considered to be one of the favorites to win the first international tournament of the year as they head into the upper bracket semi-finals to face DRX.

Discover more: Benkai Explains ICONIC Stage Entrance!