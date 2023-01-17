xQc wants his own Valorant team to “smoke” Disguised Toast’s squad

In a recent on-stream clip, xQc revealed his intentions to make his own Valorant team that could take down Disguised Toast’s Val squad.

Since the introduction of the franchise league, Valorant esports has been thrust into an era of excitement and uncertainty. Those who got accepted into franchising are the absolute best the game has to offer, leaving other teams to try and claw their way into the league.

This has resulted in big esports orgs like G2 signing some of the best non-franchised players to make a run toward the league, and has pitted them against teams made up of high MMR players trying to build a roster.

Article continues after ad

Even people like Disguised Toast are getting in on the action and are signing Valorant players, making the climb toward franchising one worth keeping track of. Now xQc has shown interest in creating a Valorant team of his own.

xQc reveals intent to make a Valorant team

The landscape of esports is ever-evolving, with a recent trend leading content creators to get directly involved with the scene. Events like the one recently hosted by Tarik and Ludwig showed just how ingrained esports is in Valorant’s DNA.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disguised Toast making his own team, one that has gone on to qualify for the Challengers League. Toast’s signing of some proven Valorant talent has paid off in spades and caught the attention of other creators.

Article continues after ad

xQc was waiting in a long Valorant queue and, while fiddling with some menus, he made the sudden announcement that he’d like to make a team of his own, one that can “smoke” Disguised Toast’s roster.

This was a one-off stream mention that came, for all intents and purposes, out of nowhere. xQc was questioned about it, with someone in the party with him saying that there’s “no shot” he’d build a team that could contest Toast’s squad.

Building a team that could contest a bunch of proven Valorant pros would be a tall order. But, considering that xQc was willing to bet close to a million dollars on the World Cup final, getting the funds together to sign a team isn’t an impossible task for one of Twitch’s biggest streamers.