Why no one can beat Sentinels | VCT Masters Review - Dexerto

The first Valorant LAN ended with Sentinels crowned as VCT Masters 2 Champions and Curveball’s James Banks, Mitchman, & Frod run through the biggest takeaways from the stacked event.

There were plenty of stakes, and early bragging rights, on the line at Masters 2. Though as the tournament developed, storylines of their own were starting to form throughout the six-day ordeal.

In this week’s Review Show, Curveball breaks down the Sentinels’ run to the cup from position-to-position, how Team Liquid can look to recover from their lackluster showing, and more on Fnatic’s extravagant displays.

Masters 2 Champs: Sentinels

The Sentinels are strong, and Mitchman loved seeing how Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan led his team in both brain and brawn.

The former CSGO veteran was immaculate on the international stage, aided by superstar and Grand Finals MVP Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

Frod was extremely impressed with the MVP. He was an unstoppable force and had a huge part to play in the Sentinels’ championship run that saw them play less than 10 maps.

The Shock Dart: Surprise MVPs

TenZ was always going to be a favorite as the Masters 2 MVP, but there were plenty of other names who were just as impactful for their teams.

Representing SEA was X10 Esports and their talented core who turned a lot of heads throughout the event. Meanwhile, NUTURN’s FPS legends reminded the world of how strong Korea can be on the world stage.

Fnatic lost but won big at Masters

Fnatic came in as Europe’s second seed, and there were plenty more expectations on Team Liquid. But that didn’t stop them and leader Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett from stealing the show.

Curveball were excited to see Fnatic’s inexperienced collective show up at Masters, but Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev and co put a great show.

Team Liquid’s identity

More was expected from Liquid considering the names on paper and cohesive playstyle they’re known to have. But they couldn’t quite cross the finish line in close contests, especially when it mattered the most.

They handily won games they were expected to win, but couldn’t show up against the higher-ranked squads. Curveball knows Liquid has the pieces to be great, but needs a bigger support system to get them there.

Run It Back: Clutch Moments

Some of the most memorable moments at Masters 2 didn’t come from the game, rather it was Fnatic’s post-game antics that stole the spotlight.

Inside of the game however, someone not named TenZ on the Sentinels was a Curveball highlight, while Frod gave a nod to NUTURNs Jung ‘peri’ Bum-gi and Kang ‘solo’ Keun-chul.

For the full Curveball review, check out the full video!

