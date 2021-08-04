Wardell Finally Unlocked! How TSM Dominated VCT Challengers 2

TSM completely dominated VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 and secured their spot in the finals, but can they deliver when it matters most?

Wardell, hazed, Subroza, bang, and Leviathan were on top form in Challengers 2, taking down FaZe Clan, Luminosity, T1, and Gen G. While some fans were concerned that the recent roster changes would set them back, they appear to have completely rejuvenated the roster.

Despite showing they’re a team that can’t be underestimated, the reigning kings of NA stand in their way, and taking down Sentinels will not be an easy task.

