VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 Highlights | Top 10 VALORANT Plays

VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 was an action-packed thrill ride from start to finish, with insane plays including Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen’s Op ACE and Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev’s game-saving clutch. Here are our top 10 plays of the tournament.

VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 is done and dusted, with Team Liquid and TSM reigning supreme in their respective regions. And to no surprise, it produced many insane plays that fans will be talking about for years.

It was challenging to narrow down, given how many there were. TSM’s Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra, FaZe Clan’s Corey ‘corey’ Nigra, and the King of Smeag, Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty, all made the cut. But who made the best play of all?

