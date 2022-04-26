Version1 signs Wardell as stand-in for Valorant roster

Former CSGO pro and TSM player Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu has been officially signed to Version1 Valorant as a stand-in for Maxim ‘wippie’ Shepelev.

23-year-old Wardell was previously a CSGO pro before making the jump to Valorant. He was signed to TSM for almost two years, before parting ways with the org in March of 2022.

After being without a team for roughly a month, Version1 announced they would be signing Wardell — temporarily, at least — to stand in for wippie.

Wardell signs to Version1 Valorant

On April 26, Version1 announced the signing of Wardell on Twitter. Explaining it was due to visa issues with Russian player, wippie, the org said the addition would only be temporary and didn’t say how long the change will last.

Advertisement

“Version1 Valorant has signed Wardell as a temporary stand-in for Wippie,” the org tweeted. This temporary roster change is due to visa related circumstances, and it is our intention for Wippie to rejoin the roster when he is able to do so.”

Read More: OpTic bring Valorant crown back to NA with VCT triumph

A few days before the official announcement, Wardell had teased a contract signing of some kind, but conveniently left out which team it was for.

Following the news, Wardell added he was “excited” to start playing for Version1, who will be looking for more success in VCT Masters 2022 Stage 2.

Version1 failed to make the VCT Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavik after finishing in 5-6th place at Stage 1 NA Challengers.

Advertisement

How Version1 will fare with Wardell remains to be seen, but it’s clear a player of his caliber is definitely still in high demand, especially with the Stage 1 Masters crown being brought back to NA by OpTic.