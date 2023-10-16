Gen.G Chovy breaks Korean solo queue record ahead of Worlds 2023

Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon achieved the highest solo queue rank in the Korean League of Legends server just before the start of the Worlds 2023 main event.

Gen.G mid laner Chovy has always been considered one of the best in his position and has made his name known as an international powerhouse since debuting with Griffin in 2018. Just before he is set to appear in his fourth straight League of Legends World Championship, the South Korean mid laner has done something considered god-like in the game.

While grinding in the Korean solo queue server to keep his skills sharp ahead of the international tournament, Chovy managed to break the LP record for the server. The player currently holds the highest rank with 2,008 LP in the server, dwarfing the second-ranked player by over 200 points.

Pros lighting up the Korean League server is nothing new as many players from around the world have reached the top spot on the ladder. Chovy, however, has surpassed them all with an LP number not seen before in the Korean ranked ladder.

Chovy crested 2,000 LP on the Korean server ahead of Worlds 2023

Taken in context with the rest of the world 2,008 LP isn’t as high or as impressive as the top player in the Vietnam, Latin America South, Brazil, and Northern European servers. Those region’s top players all have over 2,000 LP.

But, the Korean server is considered the hardest server to climb and it is made even more difficult by the fact that there are 79 other Worlds 2023 players also queueing in that server at this time.

GenG Esports | Twitter Chovy joined Gen.G ahead of the 2022 LoL Esports season.

Chovy managed this feat while playing mostly mid lane across 305 games with a 62% win rate. His top five characters during this climb have been Yone, Jayce, K’Sante, Azir, and Sylas.

This new record should have his fellow pro competitors shaking in their boots as Gen.G and Chovy are set to start their Worlds 2023 journey on October 19 in the Main Event.