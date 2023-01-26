VCT Masters Tokyo gets boost as Japan eases health restrictions

VCT Masters Tokyo is set to get a boost as Japan is reportedly going to ease regulations put in place on in-person events due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The Mainichi, a Japanese daily newspaper, has reported that the country is set to ease back restrictions on in-person events put in place due to the ongoing global health crisis. The paper said spectators at events will be able to shout and cheer even if the venue is filled to capacity. The current rules in place for in-person events, like baseball games, only allow “speaking in a loud voice” when the venue is under 50 percent capacity.

Article continues after ad

The Mainichi also said fans will still be “requested to continue wearing face masks,” when the regulations are lifted by the government, which is expected to be announced on January 27.

The Valorant Champions Tour is set to have its first major international in the county in 2023 in VCT Masteres Tokyo sometime in June. The tournament location was announced in December 2022 at the Riot Games ONE Pro Valorant invitational in Japan.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

VCT Masters Tokyo impacted by government lifting regulations

Riot Games has continued to have major events throughout the global health crisis in League of Legends and Valorant esports. In 2022, international VCT events were held in Iceland, Denmark and Turkey.

Article continues after ad

Fans were allowed to attend the final days of the VCT event in Denmark and the entirety of the Bracket Stage in Turkey. For the next Valorant esports event, VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil, fans will be allowed to attend the entire event.

VCT Masters Tokyo may also be run the same as LOCK//IN seeing how the Japanese government has continued to lift regulations regarding in-person events. Fans may now be able to scream their hearts out for their favorite team at VCT Masters Tokyo when the tournament starts up sometime in June.