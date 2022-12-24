Valorant Champions Tour is coming to Tokyo for Masters 2023

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

The 2023 Valorant Champions Tour is set to have its first event in east Asia, with a Masters event being held in Tokyo, Japan.

There’s not long to go until the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour season kicks off, and it’ll look totally different from what we’re used to.

With three regional leagues consisting of 10 teams each, a lot has changed from past competitive cycles.

The 2023 season format will also look a bit different from usual. From a massive 30-team kick-off tournament in February, to Challenger Leagues, Masters and LCQ, the whole year will be packed with Valorant action.

As it turns out, we’ll be heading to Japan next year for Valorant’s second-ever event in Asia during the 2023 Champions Tour, and fans are ecstatic, to say the least.

Riot announced Masters Tokyo for VCT 2023

Announced at the Riot Games ONE Pro Valorant invitational in Japan, the popular first-person shooter will be returning to the region next year for another event.

Tokyo will be a host city of a Valorant Masters sometime in 2023. Although no set date was confirmed, it’s safe to presume that Masters Tokyo will be around June — with it being the only Masters event scheduled for the 2023 season.

So far, we’ve seen most of Valorant’s internationals held predominantly in Europe, with both Reykjavík and Berlin being chosen for numerous events.

As a change of scenery, Valorant Champions was held in İstanbul, Turkey — the first event held on another continent other than Europe.

However, now with the world being more open once again, we can expect VCT will be heading to multiple continents in 2023, starting with São Paulo, Brazil in February.