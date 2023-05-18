All Valorant teams qualified for Challengers Ascension: Americas, EMEA & Pacific

Ascension tournaments are fast approaching as Challengers teams across the globe prepare to fight for qualification for the international Valorant leagues. Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Ascension tournaments so far.

The Ascension tournaments are what every VCT Challengers league team has been playing for in the 2023 season. As the Challengers leagues across the world are coming to an end, more and more teams are securing tickets to these promotion tournaments, which will be held in the three major regions (Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas).

Article continues after ad

Each Ascension tournament will offer a spot in an international Valorant league. The promoted teams will earn a two-year stay in the main leagues, during which they will be offered the same benefits as Riot’s partner organizations.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games EMEA and Pacific will see 10 teams battle in Ascension while the Americas will only have six.

In the EMEA and Pacific regions, ten teams will battle it out online in a round-robin group stage, from which six teams will progress to the playoffs, held on LAN in Berlin and Bangkok, respectively.

The Americas Ascension will feature only six teams but will be played entirely on LAN in São Paulo, with the latter stages taking place in front of an audience at an as-yet undisclosed venue.

Article continues after ad

German side CGN Esports, coached by Counter-Strike legend Navid ‘Kapio’ Javadi, secured the first spot in an Ascension league via the DACH circuit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below you can find the list of all the teams that have qualified for the Challengers Ascension tournaments. The article will be updated as more teams secure spots at these events.

Challengers Ascension qualified teams:

Americas:

TBD (North America)

TBD (North America)

TBD (Latin America: North)

TBD (Latin America: South)

TBD (Brazil)

TBD (Brazil)

EMEA:

CGN Esports (DACH: Evolution)

TBD (Northern: Polaris)

TBD (Spain: Rising)

TBD (France: Revolution)

TBD (Turkey: Birlik)

TBD (East: Surge)

TBD (MENA: Resilience)

TBD (Italy: Rinascimento)

TBD (Portugal: Tempest)

TBD (Play-In)

Pacific:

TBD (South Asia)

TBD (Thailand)

TBD (Vietnam)

TBD (Malaysia & Singapore)

TBD (Korea)

TBD (Japan)

TBD (Hong Kong & Taiwan)

TBD (Philippines)

TBD (Indonesia)

TBD (Oceania)

The Americas and EMEA Ascension tournaments are set to start on June 30, while VCT Pacific kicks off its competition a few days earlier, on June 28.