VCT 2022 NA & EMEA LCQ: Stream, schedule, teams

The last-chance qualifier (LCQ) in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is about to start in North America and EMEA. Follow all the action here.
- shroud to make Sentinels debut on August 4
- EMEA qualifier starts only on August 7
- One spot at Valorant Champions on the line in both regions
It’s do-or-die for 16 teams in North America and Europe as the last-chance qualifier in the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour is set to start. In each region, eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket with hopes of securing a spot at Valorant Champions.
OpTic Gaming, XSET, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already qualified for the year-end event in Turkey so they will not be taking part in this tournament. But there are plenty of reasons for Valorant enthusiasts to not want to miss these qualifiers, including the return of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to competition with fan-favorites Sentinels.
Here’s what you need to know about VCT 2022 last-chance qualifiers in North America and Europe, including how to watch and the latest schedule.
Contents
VCT 2022 NA LCQ 2022: stream
The last-chance qualifiers in Europe and EMEA will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.
VCT 2022 NA LCQ – August 4-14
VCT 2022 NA LCQ: schedule and results
Day 1: August 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|The Guard vs Sentinels
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
Day 2: August 5
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|NRG vs 100 Thieves
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
Day 3: August 6
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|TBD vs TBD
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
Day 4: August 7
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|TBD vs TBD
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
VCT 2022 NA LCQ: teams
|Team
|Players
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, Derrek, stellar, Will, bang
|Cloud9
|mitch, leaf, curry, Xeppaa, Vanity
|Evil Geniuses
|Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, C0M, Apotheon
|FaZe Clan
|babybay, dicey, supamen, poised, flyuh
|Sentinels
|ShahZaM, dapr, TenZ, Zellsis, shroud
|NRG
|s0m, eeiu, tex, hazed, Ethan
|The Guard
|neT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent
|Shopify Rebellion
|moose, dazzLe, TiGG, mada, bdog
VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ – August 7-14
VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: schedule and results
Schedule TBD
VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ: teams
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Acend
|Europe
|cNed, starxo, vakk, MONSTEERR, TBD
|Guild Esports
|Europe
|Leo, Sayf, koldamenta, Russ, trexx
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|mixwell, nukkye, AvovA, hoody, Meddo
|M3 Champions
|CIS
|Chronicle, d3ffo, Sheydos, nAts, Redgar
|Team Liquid
|Europe
|soulcas, ScreaM, Jamppi, Nivera, TBD
|BBL Esports
|Turkey
|AsLanM4shadoW, aimDLL, QutionerX, Turko, CyderX
|OG LDN UTD
|Europe
|Boo, feqew, MOLSI, Destrian, hype
|Natus Vincere
|CIS
|Cloud, Duno, 7ssk7, dinkzj, zeddy