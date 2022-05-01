Valorant pro zombs claims Riot took money out of VCT event prize pool to cover costs

Valorant pro zombs claims that Riot Games has taken money out of players’ earnings to cover additional operations expenses for VCT live events.

In an April 29 stream, Jared “zombs” Gitlin claimed Riot Games withheld money from the Valorant Champions 2021 prize pool in order to pay for unexpected event costs.

Although didn’t go into full detail about what exactly these costs were supposed to cover, he suggested that a significant amount of money had been repurposed when the payouts arrived.

zombs claims Riot Games took money out of Valorant prize pool

Everything kicked off when the former Sentinels starter shot down the idea of Riot adding a Creator Code system in Valorant.

Gitlin insisted that this was never going to happen and called the Valorant devs “the cheapest company that exists” before accusing them of withholding money from competitive earnings.

The streamer highlighted his squad’s 9th-12th finish at Champions, which netted them $20,000 in total, to explain how much was allegedly withheld.

While the exact payout number was never clearly detailed, Gitlin reckons it was a lot more than what ended up in his account: “It’s supposed to be $4,000 a player, and the organization takes a percentage which is not that big, and my payout from that was $1,000.”

He also noted that his teammates also received a similar amount, totaling their collective earnings at around a fifth of what was promoted for the event.

Riot has yet to respond to these claims, but we will update this story if and when and if the company does.