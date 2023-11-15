Valorant pro player Luie memorialized in new player card

Valorant pro player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya who died in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this year has been memorialized by Riot Games in a new player card.

Luie competed on Galaktiucos Sirencs, Vivace Vista, and Unknownpros Female during her time in the Valorant Game Changers scene.

The Valorant community mourned Luie’s death after it was confirmed she was a victim of the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in early February 2023. And to memorialize Luie, Riot Games has added a new player card to the game for free.

Added in the recent 7.10 patch, however, not in the game yet at the time of writing, the player card has Luie’s name, Gizem, emblazoned on a jersey with her player number, seven.

The player card was discovered by Shiick, a Valorant data miner, in the files of the new patch. According to Shiick, the card will soon be a free reward with text accompanying the card.

“This one’s for Luie”, and “Celebrate the life of Gizem ‘Luie’ Harmankaya”, are the texts which should pop up when you obtain the card when you launch your game. As for when it will be fully released into the game, it is currently unknown.

Riot had previously paid tribute to Luie in April with a player title that players could get for free. Unlocked after completing five tiers of the Episode Six, Act Three battle pass, the player title simply reads, “Gizem”.

Luie’s death was confirmed on February 8 by Unknown Pros. It was reported that she was trapped under rubble according to her friends and those on the ground.

The earthquake killed 59,259 people in Turkey alone, leaving 121,000 injured, with 8,476 additional deaths in Syria.