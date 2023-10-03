Valorant players claim Reyna is “unhealthy” for first-person shooter

Valorant could come to Xbox and PlayStation in the future.

Valorant players are taking aim at Reyna, slamming the duelist as “unhealthy” for the game and are only good for smurfs.

Since Valorant’s release in 2020, we’ve seen a ton of additions to the Agent roster. Among them is Reyna, who has always sat at the top of the rankings and is largely considered to be the best duelist in the game among the player base.

However, fans are beginning to take aim at the Agent, with some labeling her as “unhealthy” for the first-person shooter.

Valorant players hit out at Reyna

In an October 3 Reddit thread titled ‘Reyna is unhealthy for Valorant’, one player started a discussion, claiming Reyna turns games toxic due to her nature as an Agent.

“Reyna is a character whose seemingly only purpose is to enhance a smurf and allow players with good aim to destroy players who attempt to play off their teammates,” they said. “Her constant presence at low-mid elo makes players feel like they shouldn’t be peeking with their teammates, which is detrimental to improvement.”

They added: “She breeds toxicity in-game as she is a character who either completely dominates the match or does absolutely terribly. Either way, they’ll often talk down on their teammates or get ragged on by them.”

The player continued: “While she has counters and is inherently a bad character as she often has to dry peek, this is a character that punishes new players far too hard for not being able to punish these things.

“In summary, Reyna can often turn games deathmatch and toxic due to her nature as a character who either dominates or does horribly. Her existence in a lobby devalues positioning for that entire game, and she allows players to get by without really learning the game.”

The blood-thirsty duelist has one of the highest pick rates in Valorant, and for a long time, players have pleaded for changes to the Agent. However, we’ll just have to see whether or not Riot is willing to make some tweaks.