Valorant players suggest Neon rework that could make her ‘less niche’

Neon would have to be the odds-on favorite for Red Light, Green Light.

Valorant players are calling on the Riot devs to rework Neon to make her a “good” Agent and less niche.

From 10 Agents, and 4 maps at launch, to now a staggering total of 23 Agents and 10 maps, Valorant has vastly changed over the years since its release.

Not only that but besides the addition of new content, Riot has constantly made tweaks to various weapons, maps, and Agents all to keep the game fresh.

Specifically, in the past, we’ve seen some major changes to Agents that are falling behind, as Riot makes necessary changes to bring them back to life. Now, players are suggesting a rework for Neon that could make the Agent “good.”

Valorant players call for Neon changes to make her “good”

In a November 5 Reddit thread, one Valorant fan suggested that the Riot devs take a look and rework Neon, claiming the duelist is the worst of the Agents that prioritize movement.

“Neon’s one of three movement agents that prioritize on diving in and entrying in, and in my opinion is easily the worst of the three,” they claimed.

“She’s a very niche agent, with her having the worst pickrates in both comp and in professional play. She’s just overshadowed by both Jett and Raze’s entry ability and doesn’t offer anything much besides fast rotates.”

The player noted that both Jett and Raze have the ability to move vertically when necessary with the use of Jett’s updraft and Raze’s satchel packs. As a way to make Neon a more viable pick, the player proposed that the devs give the Agent a new passive that would provide her more options when entering as a duelist.

“A way to make her better is to give her a new passive where she can jump on the wall and jump off every few seconds,” they suggested. “While Jett and Raze can move both on the y and x-axis to make them entry easier, Neon can only run.

“Giving her a wall jump would give her a slight increase in Y-axis movement, making her more evadable and less easier to hit. Making the slide benefit this ability would also be pretty cool to see.”

It’s fair to say the most recent patch was one of the biggest updates we’ve seen in a while, with not only the introduction of a new Agent Iso, but also a slew of tweaks made to existing Agents.

With that said, it’s unlikely we’ll see massive changes to Agents such as Neon anytime soon, but there’s a possibility we could see tweaks later in Episode 7 Act 3.