Valorant players beg devs for ‘hide skins’ feature to combat troll teammates

Valorant fans are calling on the Riot developers to add a feature to allow players to hide their skins from others in game to combat trolls.

Since Valorant’s launch in June 2020, there have been hundreds of weapon skins introduced, giving players the opportunity to add a bit of flair to their arsenal.

With just a limited time to buy the skins in the featured in-game shop, it’s fair to say a ton of players have missed out on some of the flashiest cosmetics. Although you can still hope to find a desired skin in the daily shop, you may encounter them on another player.

More often than not, teammates would be more than happy to drop their skin for you. However, sometimes players go a bit over the top with harassing their teammates for a skin.

Valorant players want a “hide skins” feature to combat trolls

In a June 30 Reddit thread, Valorant fan ‘Hyrul’ called on the devs to add a feature that allows you to hide weapon skins from teammates, explaining that players have continuously followed them to use their skin.

“So many times do people follow me around just for my skins,” they wrote. “People just want the championship Vandal. Not peaking and running straight for a skin. Body blocking me until I drop it.”

They added: “It’s getting to a point where it makes it harder for me to play, but if I could disable my skins from others things would go much better. I don’t think it’s in Riot’s best interest to leave things like that since it doesn’t make me wanna buy anything fancy lol.”

While many agreed the idea is good in principle, others explained it’s unlikely Riot will ever add such a feature.

“Probably never going to happen, and for just this reason alone. When you have a skin you’re basically a walking advertisement for Riot. Players seeing your skin or playing with it will incentivize them to buy skins of their own, meaning more money for Riot,” one wrote.

“Exactly this, I had 2 people in one game say they’re gonna buy the Neo frontier skin after using mine lol. Also, it is satisfying having others see each other’s skins, imagine having this option turned on and all you see is default skins all the time that would get dull fast,” another added.

Over the years, players certainly haven’t been shy in voicing ideas they think will improve the game. Although, we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Riot takes the idea on board.