Valorant players baffled as to why remakes aren’t automatic

The Initiator from United States can turn the entire course of a round with his abilities.

Valorant fans are confused as to why remakes still aren’t automatic since one player can prevent a remake from happening.

Since Valorant’s release, there have been a ton of features added to the game — all providing a better experience for players.

Among them is the ability to remake, which has proved to come in handy when you need to dodge a match in case of a teammate disconnecting at the start. However, the community is baffled as to how one player can still simply prevent a remake by declining.

Valorant players furious as one player can stop a remake

In a November 28 Reddit thread, players lashed out at the devs, making note of how one player can decline the remake vote, forcing their team to play out the rest of the game.

“One person shouldn’t be enough to stop a remake,” they wrote. “Had a player that didn’t load into the game at all. I tried to remake, but their duo just declined. They never came back and we lost.”

They added: “I don’t see a reason why one person should be able to trap you in a permanent 4v5.”

In the replies, players explained they are confused as to how remakes aren’t automated already. “I don’t understand why remakes aren’t automatic,” one wrote.

The original poster noted how in other first-person shooter titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, players are automatically asked if they’d like to remake if a teammate has disconnected, which they claim is a “better system already.”

“It should just take one vote to remake,” said another. “It’s just unfair to lose RR because there’s always that one person who says ‘Oh sorry I thought it was asking to FF’.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Riot takes the community’s feedback on board.