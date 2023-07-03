Valorant fans call for Riot to add ‘inspect abilities’ feature

Valorant fans are calling on the Riot developers to add a new feature that’ll allow them to inspect abilities similar to how you can already examine weapons in-game.

Since Valorant’s launch, the community hasn’t been shy in suggesting features they’d love to see added to the popular first-person shooter.

In the past, we’ve seen players suggest all types of ideas that they think will improve the game, such as the highly requested replay mode, and more recently a feature to hide skins from teammates to combat trolls.

Now, the community is calling on Riot to add the option to be able to inspect specific Agent abilities.

Valorant players suggest ‘inspect abilities’ feature

In a July 2 Reddit thread, Valorant fan ‘mythicat_73’ proposed a new feature to the Riot devs, suggesting they should add ‘inspect abilities’ — similar to how players can already inspect their weapons in-game.

“Kind of how you can inspect a weapon, why can’t we inspect abilities like how we can inspect Chambers Headhunter and Tour de Force?” they wrote.

“In my opinion, it will be really cool to inspect Sova’s bow, Gekko’s wingman (maybe it can give a fistbump), etc.”

It’s reasonable to say the idea was accepted by other players, with many generally agreeing it’s a good idea. “It would be cool, but there are some abilities that you wouldn’t even be able to inspect because they are quick cast,” said one. “It would be cool to add them in contracts,” another suggested.

However, as several fans noted, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see it come to fruition, simply due to the fact there’s no real cost-benefit for Riot.

“The cost-benefit just isn’t there. It makes every agent in the future take more time and has a massive upfront cost for something most players would barely care for.” one wrote.

“Sheesh that would cost them some serious money in animations,” said another.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the devs take the idea on board, but they’ve definitely taken inspiration from the community in the past.