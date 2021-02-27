Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass details: new skins, tiers, more - Dexerto

The new battle pass for Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 has been announced. While the Acts may be shorter for now, this pass promises plenty of bang for your buck with new skins, sprays, and more.

Valorant’s battle pass system is returning in Episode 2 Act 2, but with a few additions from previous renditions.

Set to launch on March 2, alongside cosmic new Agent Astra, the Valorant battle pass is packed with its usual 50 tiers of goodies, including new skins, gun buddies, cards, and more. The epilogue is also returning for the early finishers with a few bonus rewards.

Here’s what you need to know about the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass.

How much does the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass cost?

There are two tracks to the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass. You can progress for free, and get a limited set of rewards. Or, you can buy the Premium battle pass for 1,000 VP ⁠— around $10. This is no different to every battle pass that has preceded it.

The Paid track gives you access to more items, including the Prism III Axe melee at Tier 50. If you need some more skins, or just want some Radianite or other rewards, it’s worth the investment.

Prism III, Cavalier, Polyfrog skins added

Three new skin lines have been added as part of the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass. The Prism III skin line is a reskin of the old Prism line back from Valorant’s release, while Cavalier and Polyfrog are entirely new ones.

“Players told us they loved the cute Polyfox skins we made last year, so we wanted to expand on that line with another polygonal animal. This time, we took inspiration from the frog on Split, which the community fell in love with during Closed Beta,” producer Preeti Khanolkar said.

“With Prism III, we wanted to give players who don’t usually buy skins a chance to get their hands on the clean crispness of the Prism set. Adding color variants to Prism was also a fun way to give players more color options.”

Prism III skins

Classic

Judge

Melee

Odin

Cavalier skins

Bucky

Ghost

Operator

Stinger

Vandal

Polyfrog skins

Ares

Marshal

Sheriff

Spectre

Valorant battle pass epilogue adds more rewards after Tier 50

The Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass will also include an epilogue section after Tier 50 for those adventurous ones who finish it in a couple of weeks.

The epilogue items include a “Super!” spray and a “Good Job, Paul!” card, inspired by the Employee of the Month meme from Icebox’s release. There’s also likely to be 30 Radianite Points on offer, just like the epilogue in Act 1.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 battle pass expiry

While we don’t have an officially locked date for when the battle pass will expire, we do know two things. One, the battle pass will end when Act 2 does.

Two, there was a now-deleted datamine from ‘floxayyy’ with the dates of all the Acts in Episode 2. Given the Act 1 and Act 2 ones have lined up so far, we can expect the battle pass to expire on April 27, 2021.

We will keep this piece updated with more information, including the full battle pass details, once it launches on March 2.