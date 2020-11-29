 Valorant dev responds to players asking for map-specific queues - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant dev responds to players asking for map-specific queues

Published: 29/Nov/2020 1:30

by Alan Bernal
ascent valorant maps icebox split haven
Riot Games

Share

A Valorant developer gave weight to the idea of map-specific queues after Icebox’s mixed reception made it difficult for some to get any meaningful practice on the map.

Icebox has been a divisive addition to Valorant. There are some members of the community who swear it’s a great example of a tactical map that demands a thoughtful approach to Agent ability usage; and there are others who believe it’s the worst map to grace the game.

Unfortunately, people in either camp share the same matchmaking playlist. This presents a problem, at times, in which people who want to play Icebox can matchmake with someone else who will then dodge that particular map.

Luckily, there are discussions within Riot Games for a solution that could include special playlists that feature specific maps.

Riot Games
Some players have been dodging Icebox too many times, and Riot might try to find a solution for it.

“Could you please put a separate queue so that we can quickly get some experience,” a message to Riot said. “I found it hard to get used to Icebox because people keep dodging so I can’t rack up the hours to get used to the map.”

Riot Insight and Strategy dev on Valorant, Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm, responded with an encouraging word, noting how the idea is “a great suggestion and it’s something we’ve talked about ourselves as well.”

One of the last times Riot addressed map selection playlists was back in July, when Senior Producer Ian Fielding said from a competitive standpoint, separating the matchmaking pool wasn’t ideal for players.

“Splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool,” Fielding said in an Ask Valorant blog. “Which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches.

“Given that, we currently don’t have plans to enable map specific selection for Matchmaking.”

riot valorant map selection

As disappointed as some players might have been, Altombre’s update has given some hope that Valorant could one day include these smaller matchmaking queues.

Although who’s to say it would look anything like the kind found in CS:GO. In League of Legends, Riot has people lock in a primary and secondary role to choose which one they get in a match.

In some instances, a player won’t get either. Moreover, if the system determines there’s a lack of sufficient players queuing for a certain role, then the game offers a brief reward for anyone willing to fill it.

csgo map selector matchmaking
Valve via 7tlo Reddit
A map selector could be coming to Valorant, though it might not look what people are familiar in CS:GO.

A general idea like that could be applied to Valorant’s maps. Although tweaked to fit the concept, that could be a solution to let people choose which two locales they prefer, while maintaining the possibility of getting any map at the end of the day.

In either case, it sounds like Riot wants to tackle this issue in some capacity soon, and hopefully it results in a meaningful quality of life update for Valorant.

Gaming

Overwatch fans discover you can earn other heroes’ achievements as Echo

Published: 29/Nov/2020 1:07

by Theo Salaun
echo overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch

Months after Echo was released into the world of Overwatch, more players are beginning to discover that you can earn other heroes’ achievements using her shape-shifting ultimate ability.

When Echo launched as a playable character in April 2020, the Overwatch community was as excited as it was intrigued by her potential. Not only could the evolutionary take flight and blend both hitscan and projectile abilities, she could also use her “Duplicate” ultimate to become any enemy player’s hero for a short period of time.

The opportunities appeared endless and, by all means, they are. First, everyone struggled to master her unique flying style, which feels markedly different from Pharah’s jet-powered flight. Then, within weeks, she powered a return to an amplified “moth” meta and surged into the Overwatch League’s limelight. 

Now, Echo’s potential continues to be realized, as some fans are just now discovering that players can successfully use her ultimate to unlock achievements for other heroes. As shown in a clip shared on Reddit, this can be very useful for trophy collectors.

It seems you can get other heroes achievements playing as Echo. I’ve just got Junkrat’s ¯_(ツ)_/¯ from Overwatch

Many of Overwatch’s achievements can be hard to unlock and require unique circumstances. For Junkrat’s “Roadkill” achievement, you need to kill four enemies with one RIP-Tire. This requires that four of the six opponents are grouped together when you’re nearby enough to capitalize.

In the clip shared by ‘fielus’ on Reddit, they’re able to fly above the enemy team, duplicate a Junkrat, and quickly secure five kills — including four with a RIP-Tire. Without even realizing they could get his achievement by doing so, they easily secured it.

Echo using Focusing Beam
Blizzard Entertainment
Echo has a lot of tools to be a pain for enemy teams…and then she can transform into one of them.

It takes Echo 1.35 seconds to transform into an enemy hero she has chosen and then she is able to play as that hero for 15 seconds (or until her health runs out). Additionally, Echo is able to build her duplicated hero’s ultimate 6.5 times faster than normal while transformed.

All of these factors combine with Echo’s flight to make her a fantastic candidate for players who want to unlock achievements. Using the Junkrat example, fielus was able to drop onto enemies from the skies as Junkrat, charge the ultimate almost instantaneously, and hit a big bang for an easy achievement.