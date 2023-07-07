Valorant player builds beastly PC to run game at 1000 FPS

A Valorant player built an incredibly powerful PC that can run the game at 1000 FPS thanks, in part, to the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU.

Described as a “CPU game,” Riot Games’ Valorant never fails to turn heads when it comes to performance capabilities. Performance in the 100 to 200 frames per second range doesn’t seem too far out of the norm for many players.

Meanwhile, Reddit and other internet forums are filled with users boasting of topping 300 and even 500 FPS while playing the popular hero shooter.

But how far can Valorant’s frame rate be pushed on tech being billed as the world’s fastest CPU? One Valorant-dedicated content creator recently found out.

Valorant player builds PC capable of running the game at 1000 FPS

Content creator cjaiye recently shared gameplay footage of the first-person shooter running at a mind-numbing 1000 frames per second.

Cjaiye posted a two-minute snippet on Twitter, but the longer YouTube video shows the game climbing to nearly 1200 FPS at one point.

The player revealed that their custom-built PC can manage such highs thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU that AMD sent them. An AMD RX 6950XD graphics card and the MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard with a custom AM5 socket rounded out the beastly rig.

The YouTuber said the GPU alone is roughly 127 percent better than their previous GPU, the 3060. While showcasing gameplay of Valorant’s 1000 FPS capabilities, cjaiye commented on how much smoother the game feels.

“I can only dream to get a pc like that,” one person responded in the YouTube comments. The content creator’s Twitter followers were similary impressed, with someone joking, “bro’s pc can produce more electricity [than] my entire house.”

Such an achievement won’t be easy, or cheap, to replicate. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU costs $450; meanwhile, the AMD RX 6950XD graphics card retails for approximately $630 as of writing.