The Secret To NUTURN Gaming's Success at VCT Masters - Dexerto

Sentinels may be the favorite to take home the trophy at VCT Masters, but Korea’s NUTURN Gaming has the potential to pull off an upset victory if they’re on form.

Heading into the VCT Masters in Reykavik, it was clear from the start that Sentinels were the obvious favorites in the competition. Although the star-studded NA roster has certainly delivered so far, they’ll have to takedown NUTURN Gaming before they can reach the finals.

While that may seem like a simple task on paper, the Korean squad has shown they’re not to be underestimated at VCT Masters and that they’re more than capable of picking up a shock victory.

Advertisement

Discover More: ShahZaM Reveals Sentinels SURPRISE Threat at VCT Masters