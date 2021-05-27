ShahZaM Reveals Sentinels SURPRISE Threat at VCT Masters - Dexerto

ShahZaM and the rest of the Sentinels roster have proven to be a force at VCT Masters Reykjavik so far, but with a series of tough opponents ahead, it’s not going to be easy to take home the competition trophy.

After taking down both Fnatic and Team Vikings convincingly, Sentinels have secured their spot in the Stage 2 Masters’ Upper Bracket Final.

Despite this, during the VCT Masters press scrum, ShahZaM revealed that he’s fully aware that the team’s biggest challenge is still ahead of them, and that he’s expecting to come face to face with Team Liquid or Fnatic again.

