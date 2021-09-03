The Legend Of VALORANT’s Immortal Lagging God!

After finishing tenth in Valorant Challengers and failing to qualify for VCT Masters, Immortals have taken a chance on new signing Emil ‘EmilShe1n’ Mamedov after the talented player managed to dominate NA on 150 ping.

Although Immortals will not be competing in Berlin, the organization has been making some significant changes, signing EmilShe1n to their starting roster.

Somehow, the talented player managed to climb to the top of the NA ranked ladder while living in Azerbaijan, where poor internet forced him to play at 150 ping.

The question is, can EmilShe1n be the catalyst that propels Immortals to the top NA and allows them to compete with the best teams in the region?

