tarik praises Gekko after Valorant showmatch: “He’s actually overpowered”

Riot Games revealed its newest Agent in Gekko ahead of the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final. Valorant content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik said the new Agent is overpowered after playing Gekko in a showmatch at the event.

Riot released footage of Valorant’s newest Agent along with some gameplay as tarik and Leonardo ‘frttt’ Braz played a short showmatch with Gekko ahead of the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final. Valorant pros, content creators, and fans gave their own opinions on the new addition to the game’s cast, with tarik sharing his own after the match concluded.

tarik and the Valorant community react to Gekko reveal

“I think he’s really cool; I think he’s actually overpowered,” tarik said in an interview after the match. “I don’t know if we did a good job of showcasing it. But I think as time progresses we’re going to see his actual potential.”

Other reactions included most of Valorant’s fan base, and pros, fawning over the creatures that Gekko has at his disposal.

Much of the discourse around the new Agent was about the Wingman creature as it can plant and defuse the Spike and stun enemies. Cloud9’s Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf said that Wingman would be best used in two vs. two scenarios during a post-plant and that his Ultimate ability looks good.

A Fnatic analyst who made the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final said that the ability is “the most power crept ability in the game now.”

Others offered nuanced takes, wondering how other Agents would interact with Gekko and play off of his abilities.

Outside of opinions on Wingman, and early accusations of Gekko being overpowered, Valorant fans and pros seem excited to try out the new Agent and see what they can do with him in a game.