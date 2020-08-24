Space-breaking Valorant Agent concept would be perfect fit for Act 3

With a new Agent coming out in just a few weeks, the Valorant community has gone to the drawing board to come up with some interesting ideas. One Reddit user’s pitch for a space-breaking agent has gained steam though, and would break the meta in Act 3.

Valorant players are still coming to terms with Killjoy, but it won’t be long until a new agent arrives. Riot are looking at adding yet another character in Ignition Act 3, which is set to kick off in October.

Advertisement

While the design is likely already locked in, the community is still pitching their own concepts for who should be the next agent. One Redditor has drafted up an agent that has taken Valorant players by storm, and would make for a perfect fit in Act 3.

‘DewyOtter’ devised a mysterious agent named Quantum, who has the ability to break the bounds of space and time. Labeled as a “rogue operative...emerging from deep within the shadows of Kingdom,” Quantum is all about changing up the map for his benefit.

Advertisement

His base abilities include deploying a clone with one HP to deceive enemies. He can also create a “rift” that he can teleport freely back to ⁠— kind of like Phoenix’s Run It Back, and create a wall of smokes with his Dimensional Tear.

His space-breaking abilities turn up a notch though on his ultimate though. Named Tunneling, Quantum can open up a passage between walls, allowing everything to pass through for 30 seconds. This can be used to open up new sightlines on a site, or potentially make a tricky escape.

“You would probably use it in situations where you could draw attention for a retake and create another angle for opponents to watch, quicker rotates, open sight lines, destroy cover, or execute team pushes from places the enemy wouldn't expect,” DewyOtter said.

Advertisement

You can find a full list of Quantum’s imagined abilities below:

Paradox (Ability 1): Summon a destructible clone that can be placed in a stationary position or set to move on a path, stopping once a wall is collided with.

Rift (Ability 2): Open up a breach in space that Quantum can, at any time, travel back to by reactivating the ability while in use. The rift lasts 20 seconds and can be destroyed.

Dimensional Tear (Signature Ability): Open up a map and mark three beacons with [Mouse1] and deploy with [Mouse2]. Screens deploy between each beacon, blocking vision. Maximum distances between beacons is 15m.

Tunneling (Ultimate Ability): Open up a passage between open spaces on a surface, allowing all agents, bullets, and abilities to pass through. Passage lasts 30 seconds.

Riot has said they are keen to “disrupt” the meta with every new agent release. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s ‘acceptable’ in a tactical shooter, and Quantum would definitely tick all those boxes.