Sources: Tundra to drop Valorant roster and leave the game

London-based organization Tundra Esports will quit competitive Valorant and part ways with every player on their roster, sources have told Dexerto.

Tundra made headlines on March 21 after team member Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari revealed that he had been granted his request to be released from his contract, leaving the roster without one of its most influential players.

Yacine’s decision is believed to be tied to the team’s failure to qualify for the VCT Promotion Tournament. Tundra finished third in Valorant Regional League League Northern Europe: Polaris after losing to eventual champions EXCEL Esports 2-1 in the lower bracket final.

Sources said that Yacine’s decision caught his teammates and those close to him by surprise. In a brief statement, the Swedish player said that he has his eyes set on attending Valorant Champions, the esport’s end-of-the-year event, and that he still sees himself as “a world-class player.”

Tundra’s decision to step away from Valorant esports comes just two months after they entered the game with the signing of the YONK roster, headlined by the former Guild duo of Yacine and Malkolm ‘Bonkar’ Rench.

The organization, based in London, is mostly known for its Dota2 roster, which finished second at the GAMERS GALAXY: Invitational Series Dubai earlier in March.

Tundra Valorant roster:

Malkolm ‘Bonkar’ Rench

Vilius ‘Krea6on’ Malinauskas

Ouali ‘m4china’ Manset

Nichlas ‘Nille’ Busk

Salah ‘Salah’ Barakat (coach)

Joe ‘Strong’ Edwards (assistant coach)

