ShahZaM Explains CRAZY SEN TenZ Buyout Story - Dexerto

Although Sentinels managed to pick up Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and add him to their permanent Valorant roster, Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan revealed that the players didn’t know whether the acquisition had gone through until after VCT Masters.

Following their dominant victory over the other competition in Reykjavik, Sentinels made the decision to give the fans what they’d been asking for and pick up TenZ for their starting roster.

In this interview, Sentinels IGL ShahZaM talks to Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks about what it means to have signed TenZ and why he’s such a perfect fit for the lineup.

