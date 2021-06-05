How Fnatic’s Deadly Duo proved everyone wrong at VCT Stage 2 Masters - Dexerto

Fnatic stunned everyone at VCT Masters 2 in Iceland, but it was two guys primarily doing the talking: Enigmatic IGL Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett and deadly duelist Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev.

Fnatic may have finished as runners-up to Sentinels at VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland, but they won fans over with their in-game and in-person antics.

All five members played a part, but according to Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner, Derke and Boaster were the key difference makers in Fnatic’s rise through the global Valorant ranks ⁠— for two very different reasons.

