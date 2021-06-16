ShahZaM: Why European Valorant is stronger than you think - Dexerto

After beating one of Europe’s best to win VCT Masters Iceland, Sentinels’ Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan believes the region has more to offer than just Liquid and Fnatic. In fact, he’s keeping an eye out for the region at Masters Berlin later this year.

ShahZaM’s Sentinels beat Fnatic 3-0 to lift the first international VCT Masters trophy ever. However, the win was hard-fought, and the star IGL believes Europe has more to offer than just the two teams we saw in Reykjavik.

Ahead of Masters Berlin, there’s plenty to worry about ⁠— not just across the Atlantic, but across the entire globe. ShahZaM opened up about who they’re watching, and why.

