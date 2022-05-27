ScreaM & Nivera: How we became esports’ most dominant brothers | Esports Stories

ScreaM and Nivera are two of the biggest stars in Valorant today. In this esports documentary, the brothers recounted their path to success, breaking down their biggest moments across CSGO and Valorant history.

When it comes to esports duos, none are closer than ScreaM and Nivera, currently of Team Liquid. Together, the brothers have accomplished a great deal across not just Valorant, but also CS in earlier years.

Following on from their dominant showing at VCT Masters Reykjavik, we spoke with the pair to recap all their biggest moments under the banners of G2 Esports, Vitality, and now Team Liquid.

