Fnatic Alfajer targets Demon1 at Valorant Champions: “He better watch his step”

Evil Geniuses are leaning into their “villain” moniker at Valorant Champions and have caught the ire of Fnatic’s Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder.

Evil Geniuses have taken Valorant Champions by storm with more than just their gameplay. The team has already qualified for the playoff stage of the event and has made some enemies on their way there thanks to their trash talk and in-game antics.

Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov in specific has riled up the Valorant fan base for teabagging and shooting his opponent’s dead bodies in-game.

After EG’s match against FUT Esports, Demon1 was asked about his team being labeled as the “villains” of the event.

“Honestly I don’t give a f*** what you guys say about me,” he said. “You can call me whatever you want.”

That interview, and his teabagging, caught the attention of Fnatic’s Alfajer, who said he now has his eye on the EG player.

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses are on a collision course at Valorant Champions

Alfajer made an appearance on the popular Turkish streamer and the co-founder of BBL Esports Ferit ‘wtcN’ Karakaya’s live stream and spoke about Demon1 and his interview.

“I was really annoyed by Demon1,” Alfajer said, according to a translation on Reddit.

wtcN asked the Turkish player if it was because Demon1 was shooting bodies and Alfajer confirmed it was.

“Don’t let me play against them. He better watch his step I’m letting you know,” Alfajer said.

The streamer then asked if Alfajer saw Demon1’s interview to which the Fnatic player said yes, and that it made him “tilted.”

“Let’s play, I’m gonna teabag him after every time I kill him,” he said.

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have some history together, having faced off at VCT Masters Tokyo twice with Fnatic winning both series and the tournament. Fnatic have seemingly donned the “hero” role at Valorant Champions, according to their IGL who claimed the title after qualifying for the playoff stage in a post-match interview.

“If they want to be the villains then I’m that white knight, baby,” Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett said.