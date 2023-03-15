Riot Games will not allow gambling sponsors for Valorant teams despite report

Turkish Esports news outlet Esporkolik reported that Riot Games will soon allow Valorant teams to have gambling sponsors in the future. Two journalists have come out and said Riot representatives have refuted the report.

Esporkolik reported on March 15 that Valorant teams will soon be allowed to have gambling sponsors, allowing for some teams with struggling finances another avenue for revenue.

Historically, esports titles like CS:GO and DOTA 2 have had gambling sponsors for tournament organizers and some teams, but betting brands are not allowed to be Valorant team sponsors, according to the VCT global rulebook, along with prescription drugs, guns, and alcohol.

Even tournament organizers in the Valorant space are not allowed to have gambling sponsorships. So fans were confused after the initial report regarding Riot’s change in guidance.

However, after the initial report, independent journalist Max Katz refuted the report, saying a Riot Games representative gave him a statement that said there have been no changes to their sponsorship categories.

Dot Esports journalist George Geddes confirmed Katz’s reporting and said he was given the same statement.

Riot Games previously partnered with now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX for the LCS. At the time, it also allowed TSM – one of the LCS organizations – to do so as well despite rules saying that organizations could not partner with unregulated financial institutions or markets.

Since the collapse of FTX, TSM and Riot have tried to distance themselves from the defunct company.

Riot Games have yet to release a statement about the report.

VCT Pacific kicks off the international leagues on March 26. Be sure to follow our Valorant coverage here.